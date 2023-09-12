Unprecedented Security Measures Surround St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister and Cabinet Amidst Escalating Violent Crime Wave

In St. Kitts and Nevis, a palpable sense of fear has gripped citizens and residents alike, as the nation grapples with an alarming surge in violent crimes since August 2022. In just the last two days, two lives have been tragically cut short; one victim fell to a hail of 15 bullets in the parking lot of the island’s Multiplex cinema, while another was brutally stabbed at a bustling gas station in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, a striking dissonance exists between the perceived safety of the nation’s leaders and the daily reality endured by its populace. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of National Security, despite being off-island during the latest string of murders, remain cocooned in an unprecedented level of protection. Dr. Drew alone commands a retinue of 19 security officers, an unparalleled figure in the nation’s history.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley, Senior Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, and Attorney General Wilkin each boast two of thetheir own security details, further highlighting the extraordinary measures in place. With almost 40 police security personnel exclusively assigned to Cabinet members all of whom have at least 1 to 2 security personnel assigned to them and an additional 20 safeguarding the Minister of National Security alone, the level of protection is unparalleled in the country’s annals.

This striking contrast in security allocation stands in stark relief to the escalating crime statistics. St. Kitts and Nevis has witnessed a staggering 22 murders this year, a figure that has doubled from the preceding years. When compared to Antigua and Barbuda, a nation with twice the population, the disparity becomes even more glaring, with St. Kitts and Nevis reporting 21 murders for 2023, in stark contrast to Antigua and Barbuda’s mere four. The question that lingers in the collective consciousness is whether such extraordinary protection for the leaders can truly shield a nation from the escalating violence that afflicts its streets.