Dr. Lionel Rawlins Rumored to Be Named New National Security Advisor

There is some speculation mounting that Dr. Lionel “Woosey” Rawlins, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to become the new National Security Advisor to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew. If these rumors hold true, he will replace General Steward Saunders, who has held the position for the past five years. This potential appointment has captured the attention of the nation, as citizens eagerly await official confirmation from the government.

Stewart Saunders as National Security Advisor helped to oversee the hugely successful PEACE Programme and the dramatic decrease in violent crime to an all time low in 2022 where the federation saw just 10 murders as compared to record 36 murders in 2011.

Dr. Lionel Rawlins is no stranger to the field of security and defense. With a distinguished academic background and extensive experience in the security sector, he has earned a reputation as a highly skilled professional. Having previously served as an advisor at a prestigious university in Nigeria, Dr. Rawlins brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

St. Kitts and Nevis, is again numerous security challenges, ranging from transnational crime to border control issues and the main issues of gang related crime . The role of the National Security Advisor is crucial in developing and implementing effective strategies to safeguard the nation’s interests. Dr. Rawlins’ potential appointment signals the government’s commitment to tackling these challenges head-on and strengthening national security.

If Dr. Rawlins assumes the role of National Security Advisor, his appointment could signify a shift towards a more comprehensive and multidimensional approach to security. With his diverse background and international exposure, he may bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table.

While the rumors surrounding Dr. Lionel Rawlins’ appointment continue to circulate, it is essential to await official confirmation from the government before drawing any conclusions. If appointed, his wealth of knowledge and expertise will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the security landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, addressing existing threats, and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Dr Rawlins is a well known overseas based St.Kitts and Nevis national and best known for his exploits as a member of the iconic and legendary Ellie Matt and the GIs Brass International . He is the Father in Law of PM Dr. Terrance Drew and the grand dad of Terrance Drew Jr. and the father of General Manager at the NHC Jonelle Rawlins-Drew.