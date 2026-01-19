REST IN POWER: Stephen “Cat” Coore, OD — The Guitarist Who Carried Reggae Into the World

KINGSTON, Jamaica | January 19, 2026 — Jamaica and the global music community are mourning the sudden passing of , co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary reggae group . Coore died on Sunday evening, January 18, 2026, at the age of 69, according to a statement from his publicist.

Born April 6, 1956, Coore was not only a virtuoso guitarist but a cultural architect whose sound helped define reggae’s modern, international identity. With Third World, he fused roots reggae with soul, funk, jazz, pop, and rock—an approach that broadened reggae’s reach without diluting its Jamaican essence. In doing so, he helped carry Caribbean music from local dancehalls to global stages, radio charts, and enduring playlists.

A Builder of a Global Sound

From the band’s formation in the early 1970s, Coore’s melodic sensibility and rhythmic precision became a signature of Third World’s sound. His guitar lines—clean, expressive, and deeply rooted—served as bridges between genres and audiences. As reggae sought a global vocabulary in the post-roots era, Coore provided it, helping the band earn international acclaim and a lasting catalog that resonated across continents.

Leadership Beyond the Spotlight

Colleagues and collaborators consistently described Coore as a quiet leader: meticulous in rehearsal, generous in collaboration, and unwavering in his commitment to musical excellence. His influence extended beyond performance into mentorship, where he encouraged younger musicians to honor tradition while innovating fearlessly. This balance—respect for roots and openness to evolution—became a hallmark of his legacy.

National Recognition, Enduring Impact

Awarded the Order of Distinction (OD), Coore’s national honor reflected a lifetime of service to Jamaican culture. Yet his greatest testament remains the music itself—songs that continue to travel, teach, and unite, long after the last note fades.

Remembering the Man

Stephen “Cat” Coore is survived by his wife Lisa; his children Shiah, Kanna, Stephen, and Ashley; his grandchildren; and a wide circle of family, bandmates, collaborators, and admirers around the world.

As Jamaica reflects on this profound loss, the message is clear: Coore’s passing marks the end of an era, but not the end of his influence. His guitar still speaks through generations of musicians and listeners who found identity, joy, and connection in his sound.