Premier Brantley Still Unable to Secure Fair Share for Nevis: After Full Year of new Drew Administration

It has been nearly a year since the new Drew Administration took office, and Premier Brantley of Nevis still finds himself unable to secure what he deems as a fair share for the island. His decision to force the dissolution of the previous Team Unity administration, of which he was a part, stemmed from his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Timothy Harris's approach to allocating resources to Nevis. The disagreement centers on the "Team Unity Charlestown Accord," which promised Nevis a certain allocation of funds that Premier Brantley claims is rightfully theirs. However, Prime Minister Harris argued that adhering strictly to the accord would contradict the country's constitution. Instead, he proposed a review of the constitution to ensure that Nevis received a fair share within the framework of the law. In the interim, PM Harris supported Nevis with a significant monthly income of $6.6 million to the Nevis Island Administration. This financial assistance has continued for the past year under the new Drew Administration. It appears that a resolution remains elusive and the Drew administration is in no hurry or are not very anxious to pursue or accommodate the call for FAIR SHARE made by Premier Brantley, particularly during the 2022 Election campaign. Nevis is still awaiting its fair share. Only time will tell if compromise can be reached and if Premier Brantley's goal of securing a fair share for Nevis will finally be achieved.