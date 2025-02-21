AC/SIS Delivers First Multimillion-Dollar Investment Deal

London, 21 February 2025 – The African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit (AC/SIS) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful facilitation of its first multimillion-dollar investment deal under the Global Trading Initiative (GTI). The agreement marks a significant leap forward in strengthening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean through impactful, sustainable projects.

Under the GTI, HenleyCaribbean Sustainable Ventures Ltd signed a transformative partnership agreement with Blue Planet Renewables Ltd to introduce a revolutionary poultry Feed with Biodiesel and Sustainable aviation fuel as byproducts to the Caribbean and Ghana. On Friday, 14 February 2025, a major investment deal was formalized between Blue Planet Renewables Ltd, a Caribbean-owned company; a Latin American based investor; and a Ghanaian landowner for the establishment of a pioneering agrivoltaic project spanning 5,000 hectares in Ghana. This groundbreaking project combines agriculture and solar energy production, setting a precedent for sustainable land use in emerging markets.

Commenting on the milestone, Founder Chairman David F. Roberts stated, “This is an absolutely astonishing achievement and a pivotal moment for AC/SIS. It validates our mission and proves that our concept is fit for purpose. By providing a platform where global stakeholders can turn dialogue into tangible outcomes, AC/SIS is delivering real economic transformation.”

AC/SIS serves as the premier platform for sustainable growth, bringing together global investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and project developers to drive high-impact investment opportunities across Africa and the Caribbean. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, AC/SIS ensures that investments are both strategic and geared toward long-term prosperity.

Emerging from the success of AC/SIS, the Global Trading Initiative (GTI) was established to bridge the gap between potential and execution. GTI provides structured deal-making opportunities, enabling investors and entrepreneurs to capitalize on vetted, high-value projects across key sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and creative industries.

GTI members benefit from direct access to influential decision-makers, tailored business support, market entry strategies, and comprehensive deal facilitation services. “GTI goes beyond mere introductions,” Roberts added. “We actively support businesses through every stage of the investment process, ensuring projects progress from concept to completion.”

This milestone underscores the potential of collaborative investment to drive sustainable development. AC/SIS and GTI invite investors, entrepreneurs, project developers, and government agencies to join the movement and be part of the Africa-Caribbean economic transformation.

About AC/SIS:

The African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit (AC/SIS) is a premier platform dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships, driving sustainable investments, and promoting economic growth across Africa and the Caribbean.

About GTI:

The Global Trading Initiative (GTI) is an action-driven extension of AC/SIS, designed to convert connections into capital and facilitate high-impact trade and investment opportunities in emerging markets.