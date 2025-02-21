American Man Boasts About Buying St. Kitts & Nevis Passport to Enter North Korea

Basseterre, St. Kitts (21st February, 2025) – American filmmaker and tour guide Justin Martell has stirred controversy after boasting about purchasing a St. Kitts and Nevis passport for over $100,000 to bypass U.S. travel restrictions and gain entry into North Korea.

In a video documenting his trip, Martell highlighted how U.S. citizens have been barred from visiting North Korea since 2017 due to a State Department travel ban. However, by obtaining citizenship from the Caribbean twin-island nation—without ever setting foot there—he was able to legally enter the secretive country as a St. Kitts and Nevis national.

“I have been able to acquire dual citizenship with St. Kitts and Nevis,” Martell stated. “Fun fact, I’ve actually never been to St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The filmmaker, who has ties to Western tour operations that have recently resumed limited visits to North Korea, is believed to be the first known American to enter the country since before the pandemic.

Inside North Korea with a St. Kitts & Nevis Passport

During his trip, Martell observed that strict COVID-19 protocols remain in place, with masks, temperature checks, and restrictions on crowded places such as markets. He also noted a widespread belief among North Koreans that the virus may have entered the country through an infected balloon sent from South Korea.

Interestingly, he reported that North Koreans were well-informed about global affairs, including the recent U.S. elections.

“They are aware that Donald Trump is now the president once again, and they are aware of the fact that talks broke down last time during the first Trump presidency,” he noted.

When asked if they would support another meeting between Kim Jong-un and Trump, he said the response was unanimous: “If Kim Jong-un wants to do it, then of course we support it. And if it improves relations, then we think that’s a good thing.”

Questions Over St. Kitts & Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Program

Martell’s revelation has reignited debate over St. Kitts and Nevis’ controversial Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, which allows foreigners to obtain passports in exchange for significant financial contributions. His use of the passport to access North Korea raises questions about the potential geopolitical implications of the program, as well as the due diligence processes involved in issuing citizenship.

The St. Kitts and Nevis government has yet to comment on the matter.