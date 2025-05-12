Dr. James Fletcher Appointed REN21 Renewable Energy Champion

(Courtesy REN21 Secretariat)

May 12, 2025

Dr. James Fletcher, Saint Lucia’s former Minister for Public Service, Information, Broadcasting, Sustainable Development, Energy, Science and Technology, has been announced as one of the inaugural Renewable Energy Champions under the new Renewable Energy Champions Initiative launched by REN21—the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century.



​The announcement was made at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2025, where REN21 formally introduced this initiative aimed at accelerating renewable energy transitions globally. The programme engages former ministers who have led pioneering renewable energy transformations to provide strategic guidance, inspire political will, and promote peer-to-peer learning with national leaders and key stakeholders.



​Dr. Fletcher, currently serving as the CARICOM Climate Envoy and as a Council Member of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), joins the President of REN21, Ramón Méndez Galain of Uruguay, as one of two global Champions selected to spearhead the initiative.



​REN21 has recognised Dr. Fletcher for his leadership in advancing Saint Lucia’s sustainable energy policies, establishing strategic partnerships, and advocating for regional integration and international climate justice. His contributions to the Paris Agreement negotiations, particularly his advocacy for the 1.5°C temperature goal, have earned him widespread recognition across climate diplomacy and policy spheres.



​Dr. Fletcher is also the founder of SOLORICON Ltd, a consultancy based in Saint Lucia

​focusing on climate change, renewable energy, sustainable development, and environmental governance. He leads the Caribbean Climate Justice Project and the Youth IRIE (Innovators for Renewable and Inclusive Energy) initiative, which mobilize Caribbean youth and grassroots communities to become champions of climate justice and clean energy transformation.

​“It is a profound honour to be named a Renewable Energy Champion by REN21. This initiative arrives at a critical moment when Small Island Developing States like ours must not only accelerate their renewable energy transitions but also shape global narratives around climate resilience, equity, and justice. I look forward to supporting governments across the Caribbean and beyond in forging bold, inclusive energy pathways,” Dr. Fletcher stated.



​The Renewable Energy Champions Initiative is supported by REN21 in collaboration with

​Partners for Inclusive Energy (PIE) and the Growald Climate Fund. It leverages the knowledge, experience, and leadership of accomplished policymakers to amplify global efforts to transition towards clean, inclusive, and resilient energy systems.