“GET RID OF THEM!” – PM DREW FIRES LOYAL SKNLP ACTIVIST DJ MORRYSHOW LESS THAN 24 HOURS AFTER APPEARING ON PAM PODCAST! VICTIMISATION CAMPAIGN INTENSIFIES!





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – May 13, 2025

In what is being widely condemned as a chilling act of political victimisation, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, has FIRED well-known SKNLP foot soldier and DJ personality Jefroy “Morryshow” Marryshow—less than 24 hours after he appeared as a guest on the opposition PAM Deputy Leader Azard Gumbs’ popular weekly podcast, Unfiltered.

Morryshow, who was once seen on the frontlines of the SKNLP’s 2022 general election campaign, revealed on the podcast that he had just received his termination letter, dated May 9, 2025, from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health. The shocking news has sent waves through the political and public service communities, with many now saying that PM Drew has officially declared war on dissenters—especially those from within his own ranks.

“You could call it the Get Rid of Them Campaign because it’s official. They start the war, and we’re going to finish it. I don’t start nothing. I finish things. And I always finish a winner,” Marryshow declared during his podcast appearance, while reading the termination letter live on air.

In the letter, Marryshow is informed that his employment with the government will be terminated effective May 13, and that final payments were enclosed. The DJ, who says he has long expected this move due to his outspoken criticism of the administration, accepted the letter with poise but warned that the battle has just begun.

“I am aware the things I’ve been saying aren’t in favour of the current administration. But we’ve seen their attitude. I knew this day was coming,” Marryshow said. “The postman was slow, but I got the message loud and clear.”

This development adds fuel to growing accusations of state-sanctioned political witch-hunting, as over 300 civil servants known or suspected to support the opposition have reportedly been transferred, sidelined, or outright dismissed since the SKNLP assumed office under Drew’s leadership.

Popular blogger Everton Powell didn’t hold back, posting:

“Dem thin skin fellas strike again lol. Labour fire Labour man DJ Morryshow forthwith today so he ah war dem now. He went live tonight saying the program is entitled ‘the get rid of them campaign’… because it’s official—they start the war and he will finish it. And he always win.”

Political observers are stunned that PM Drew would turn on one of his own, and many are calling this a watershed moment in the growing disillusionment with his administration’s leadership style.

The question now looms: Who’s next in Drew’s ‘Get Rid of Them’ purge and will the Drew administration fall as a result of a GET RID OF THEM camaign directed at his administration ?

Stay with us for updates on this developing story

.