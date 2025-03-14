PM Drew Finally Speaks! St. Kitts and Nevis Defies U.S. Threats, Stands Firm on Cuban Medical Ties!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – After intense pressure and growing speculation, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has finally broken his silence on the explosive controversy surrounding Cuban medical professionals in St. Kitts and Nevis, boldly rejecting any insinuations of exploitative labor practices and reaffirming the nation’s sovereign right to maintain ties with both Cuba and the United States.

In a highly anticipated address to the nation, PM Drew struck a defiant yet diplomatic tone, declaring that St. Kitts and Nevis will not be bullied into severing its relationship with Cuba despite mounting threats of U.S. visa restrictions for officials associated with Cuban medical missions.

“Cuban healthcare professionals have saved lives. Our Cuban-trained professionals have become pillars of society. Let there be no doubt, Cuban professionals in Saint Kitts and Nevis are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect,” the Prime Minister declared.

PM Drew’s statement comes in the wake of increasing U.S. scrutiny of Cuba’s medical program, with Washington warning that officials who facilitate these arrangements may face severe visa consequences. The U.S. has labeled Cuba’s global medical program as ‘forced labor,’ a charge Havana vehemently denies.

However, PM Drew minced no words in rejecting such allegations, asserting that Cuban professionals in the Federation receive fair compensation, retain their passports, have full freedom of movement, and work under the same conditions as local professionals.

“Any accusations of exploitative labor practices in our Federation are inconsistent with our laws and values,” Drew stated emphatically. “As a people whose ancestors suffered for over 300 years through forced labor and human trafficking, we have never and will never tolerate human trafficking practices on our shores or anywhere.”

This firm stance places St. Kitts and Nevis among a growing number of Caribbean nations refusing to bow to U.S. pressure. Regional leaders, including Trinidad and Tobago’s Dr. Keith Rowley and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ralph Gonsalves, have already voiced their outright rejection of the U.S. policy, citing Cuba’s indispensable contributions to regional healthcare.

Despite making it clear that St. Kitts and Nevis values its relationship with both the United States and Cuba, Drew called for diplomacy over confrontation, urging leaders from Cuba, the U.S., and CARICOM to engage in dialogue rather than division.

“Division between Cuba and the United States does not serve the interests of our region. It does not help our people, our economies, or our shared vision for a more stable and prosperous region. It is time for dialogue.”

PM Drew’s long-awaited address is expected to trigger further debate both locally and internationally. While some critics argue that he took too long to make a public statement, his supporters see this as a firm and principled stand against external interference in sovereign affairs.

With tensions still simmering, all eyes are now on Washington’s next move. Will the U.S. escalate its stance, or will dialogue prevail? One thing is certain—St. Kitts and Nevis is not backing down.