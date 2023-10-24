In the realm of transparency, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, stands out as an exemplary leader. His commitment to openness and accountability regarding the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has set a precedent in the nation’s political landscape.

Within the first year of his Team Unity administration, Prime Minister Harris boldly disclosed that the CBI Programme had, up until 2016, facilitated the sale of over 10,000 passports. This revelation was a breath of fresh air, breaking the long-standing tradition of secrecy surrounding the program.

Two years later, in 2018, Prime Minister Harris once again took to the podium to provide an update. By that time, the CBI Programme had propelled the issuance of an impressive 16,000-plus passports. This marked yet another milestone in the pursuit of transparency.

However, after more than a year in office, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, the current Prime Minister, failed to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor. Despite campaigning on a platform of transparency, crucial information regarding the CBI Programme remained undisclosed. It was only through an investigative report from the European Union that citizens and the world learned that, as of 2023, St. Kitts and Nevis had sold over 36,000 passports.

This stark contrast between the two leaders has raised concerns and generated speculation about the number of passports endorsed by Dr. Drew’s administration, particularly to Russian, Chinese, and Belarusian citizens. Prime Minister Harris’ record of transparency in relation to the SKN CBI Programme remains unmatched, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s political history. His willingness to subject the programme to scrutiny serves as a testament to his dedication to openness and accountability.

