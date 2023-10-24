RUSVM Offers Full Veterinary Scholarship to Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Adtalem Global Education and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), in partnership with the St. Christopher and Nevis Ministry of Education, are delighted to announce the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree Scholarship available to citizens of St. Christopher & Nevis.

APPLICATION DEADLINE

Prospective candidates are reminded that scholarship applications must be submitted two (2) months prior to the start of the semester:

DEADLINE 1: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, for those commencing studies in January 2024 semester.

DEADLINE 2: Friday, March 01, 2024, for those commencing studies in the May 2024 semester.

DEADLINE 3: Monday, July 01, 2024, for those commencing studies in the September 2024 semester.

WHO CAN APPLY

Applicants must hold citizenship in St. Christopher and Nevis and have been residing in the Federation for at least three (3) years prior to the application. Students who have pursued studies abroad will be considered as having maintained residency in the Federation.

IMPORTANT

Students intending to submit a scholarship application MUST first apply for admission directly at: RUSVM Admissions. Successful applicants from St. Kitts should contact Mrs. Carla Diamond at the Ministry of Education – Carla.Diamond@moe.edu.kn, (869) 467-3340. Successful applicants from Nevis should contact Mrs. Kerilyn Edwards at the Department of Education – Kerilyn.Edwards-David@moe.edu.kn, (869) 469-7771.

This generous scholarship opportunity opens new doors for aspiring veterinarians in St. Kitts and Nevis, fostering a brighter future for the field of veterinary medicine in the Federation. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this incredible opportunity!