WATCH: St. Kitts Bus Associations Demand Prime Minister Drew Address Bus Fares Crisis and Cease Deception

The St. Kitts Bus Associations have issued a scathing rebuke against Prime Minister Drew and his administration, alleging negligence and dishonesty in addressing the pressing issue of bus fares on the island. In a fiery interview on Freedom FM ISSUES program, Nicholas “RAMBO” Webster, representing the BUS Association executive members, condemned Prime Minister Drew for failing to engage with the plight of over 300 BUS operators and accused him of deceiving the nation.Webster minced no words, asserting that since assuming office, Prime Minister Drew had sidestepped meeting with the bus fraternity, opting instead to engage selectively with specific associations, such as the Monkey Hill Bus Association and the St. Peter’s Bus Association. Despite repeated requests, a comprehensive meeting with all bus associations and drivers has yet to materialize, leaving the busmen feeling disregarded and marginalized.Drawing comparisons to previous administrations, Webster highlighted former Prime Minister Timothy Harris’s proactive approach in convening meetings with all bus associations during times of unrest. In stark contrast, Prime Minister Drew’s alleged indifference and failure to address the long-standing issue of stagnant bus fares, unchanged for 16 years, have left the bus operators feeling abandoned and disillusioned.Accusations of deception were also leveled against Prime Minister Drew, with Webster questioning the sincerity of his purported “good governance agenda.” Webster pointed to Prime Minister Drew’s swift salary increase within a year and a half of taking office, juxtaposed against the stagnant bus fares endured by the operators for over a decade. Such actions, Webster argued, betrayed a lack of empathy and integrity on the part of the government.In calling for truth and transparency, Webster admonished Prime Minister Drew and his administration for repeatedly misleading the nation. The failure to address the bus fares crisis in a meaningful way, coupled with alleged deception, only serves to deepen the distrust between the government and the people it serves.As tensions simmer and frustrations mount within the bus community, Webster hinted at deeper grievances simmering beneath the surface, suggesting that the true extent of the situation has yet to be revealed. With the livelihoods of hundreds of bus operators hanging in the balance, the urgency for Prime Minister Drew to heed the demands of the Bus Associations and act decisively to address the bus fares crisis cannot be overstated.