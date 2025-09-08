MASTER BUILDER ZASTRO RAYMORE LEAVES LASTING LEGACY
SKN TIMES TRIBUTE
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Carol “Zastro” Raymore
St. Kitts and Nevis joins Jamaica and the wider Caribbean in mourning the passing of Carol Orville Xavier Raymore, affectionately known as “Zastro”, a visionary builder whose work and legacy are etched into the very landscape of our nation.
A Man of Purpose and Principle
Born in the parish of St. Catherine, Jamaica, Zastro was the last of three children in his family. A product of the distinguished St. Jago High School in Spanish Town, he embodied the school’s reputation for producing men and women of excellence. His guiding philosophy, rooted in the maxim “Don’t do unto others as you’d not have them do unto you”, was a principle he carried into every aspect of his personal and professional life.
As a young man, Zastro was fascinated by the television series Mission Impossible. From it, he adopted the name “Zastro,” a magician character, which became his lifelong moniker—symbolizing both his creative flair and ability to transform visions into reality.
Academic and Professional Achievements
After high school, he pursued higher learning at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. His early career took him to N. N. Barnes Construction in Jamaica, then to Trinto Planned Consultants in Trinidad and Tobago before destiny led him to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis in 1986.
Here, he joined C.E. Jenkins & Co. Ltd., marking the beginning of nearly four decades of service to the Federation. In 1996, he established his own company, Raymore & Associates Ltd., which would go on to shape the nation’s physical and economic development.
A Builder of National Landmarks
Under his leadership, Raymore & Associates delivered some of the Federation’s most iconic projects, including:
- Port Zante’s Arrival Building
- The International University of Nursing Administration Building (completed in just six months)
- St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Headquarters
- Horsford’s Building Materials Depot
- Major renovations at FirstCaribbean International Bank and LIME offices
- Roadworks at Half Moon Bay and Turtle Beach
- The Silver Jubilee Stadium foundations and superstructure
- Warner Park Stadium’s South Stand, Media Centre, and Players Pavilion
- Joint-venture construction of the Medical University of the Americas in Nevis
From dog kennels at Ross University to vaults at Springfield Cemetery, his company proved that no project was too large or too small.
Family Man and Community Pillar
Beyond his professional achievements, Zastro was a devoted husband and father. In a love story that spanned three decades, he married Rene Brown of Camps Estate, Nevis, at the historic Romney Manor in Old Road. Together, they raised two sons, Xavier and Kadeem, who carry forward his legacy of determination and integrity.
A Lasting Legacy
Zastro’s life is a story of excellence, sacrifice, and vision. From the classrooms of St. Jago High, to the construction sites of Trinidad, to the skyline of St. Kitts and Nevis, he embodied the spirit of the Caribbean professional—building not only structures, but opportunities, livelihoods, and a legacy that will endure for generations.
The late Carol “Zastro” Raymore, a Jamaica 50 SKN Awardee, will be remembered as a man who gave more than he took, and built more than he destroyed. His name will forever be linked to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis, and his works stand as monuments to his skill, vision, and love for this Federation he called home.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
