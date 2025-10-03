ALEXIS NISBETT RE-ELECTED TO LEAD CAYON FOOTBALL CLUB

By SKN Times Sports Desk

Brighton Estate, St. Kitts, October 2, 2025 — A new era has dawned for Cayon Football Club as members of the storied community-based team elected a fresh management team at their Annual General Meeting held last evening at Windsor University, Brighton Estate.

At the helm is Mr. Alexis Nisbett, who was overwhelmingly chosen to serve as President, signaling a bold step forward for the club as it eyes continued dominance on the field and deeper connections off it.

Joining him at the leadership table are:

Vice President: Mr. Tyron O’Loughlin

Secretary: Mr. Adolphus Jones

Treasurer: Mr. Shaun Simon

Assistant Secretary: Dr. Randy Liburd

Male Player Representative: Mr. Malik Hendrickson

Female Player Representative: Ms. Tyeja O'Loughlin

Fresh Leadership, Fresh Vision

The new executive blends experience with fresh energy, ensuring that the club will remain competitive while also building stronger roots within the community. Outgoing members were saluted for their dedication and contributions, paving the way for Nisbett and his team to advance the club’s legacy.

In a statement, the club emphasized that the new executive will prioritize player development, strengthen community engagement, and chart a clear path for organizational growth.

A Club on the Rise

Cayon Football Club has long been a pillar of St. Kitts football, producing national players and commanding respect in the domestic leagues. With the appointment of this dynamic leadership team, supporters are hopeful that Cayon will continue to thrive, on and off the pitch.

Club Family Moving Forward

As the newly elected officers posed together — Tyeja O’Loughlin, Malik Hendrickson, Shaun Simon, Randy Liburd, Adolphus Jones, Alexis Nisbett, and Tyron O’Loughlin — the moment captured not just the transfer of responsibility but the renewed spirit of unity and ambition.

The Cayon Football Club family now looks ahead to a year of progress, pride, and memorable football moments under its new leadership.