Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – In a shocking development, the St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force was denied its traditional Independence Day lunch for the first time in over three decades, igniting outrage within the law enforcement community and raising eyebrows about the current administration’s relationship with the police.

Historically, the Independence Day lunch has been a vital gesture of appreciation for the dedication and service of police officers. Senior officers across both islands have expressed profound disappointment, claiming that this exclusion undermines the morale of those who tirelessly maintain public safety.

An advisor for the Drew administration defended the decision, branding the police as “greedy” in their resource requests. Government officials insist that the exclusion is part of a broader reevaluation of police funding and management.

The decision has met fierce criticism from law enforcement and former officers, who argue that acknowledging police efforts during national celebrations is crucial for fostering goodwill and cooperation with the community.

As the nation grapples with this unprecedented move, calls for constructive dialogue between government officials and police leadership are intensifying. Stakeholders urge both sides to address the underlying issues and work toward rebuilding public trust in law enforcement. The long-term effects of this decision on the police force and its relationship with the community remain to be seen.