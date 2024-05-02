ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup: Caribbean Nations Set to Gain Over US$300 Million, St. Kitts and Nevis Misses Out on Revenue Opportunity

Missed Opportunity: St. Kitts and Nevis Misses Out on Millions from Cricket World Cup Revenue

St. Kitts and Nevis, 19th January 2024 – The upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup is poised to inject over US$300 million into the economies of the Caribbean nations set to host matches. However, St. Kitts and Nevis will not be among the beneficiaries of this windfall due to the failure to submit a bid to be a host venue for the tournament.

The responsibility for this missed opportunity falls squarely on the shoulders of the St. Kitts and Nevis Sports Minister, Samal Duggins. Duggins has faced significant scrutiny and criticism for his failure to ensure that the country put forward a bid to host matches during the highly anticipated event. This oversight will cost the nation tens of millions in potential revenue, disappointing not only stakeholders and vendors but also cricket fans who have enjoyed world-class cricket events at venues like the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled from 1 to 29 June 2024, will see six Caribbean countries and three locations in the USA hosting matches. The economic impact of the tournament is expected to be substantial, with projections indicating a direct economic boost of over US$300 million for the Caribbean region. Additionally, the tournament is anticipated to attract more than a billion viewers worldwide through television broadcasts, further enhancing the global reputation of the Caribbean as a sporting and tourist destination.

While countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago gear up to host matches, St. Kitts and Nevis will miss out on the economic opportunities that come with being a host venue. This includes increased tourism, heightened business prospects, and the creation of jobs and revenue streams for citizens.

In preparation for the tournament, Caribbean governments are investing substantial sums to renovate and upgrade stadiums to meet ICC standards. For instance, St Vincent and the Grenadines have allocated US$4.44 million to renovate the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, while Antigua and Barbuda plan to spend at least US$2.6 million to prepare the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The absence of St. Kitts and Nevis as a host venue underscores the need for effective leadership and strategic planning to capitalize on opportunities for economic growth and development. As neighboring nations prepare to reap the benefits of hosting matches during the Men’s T20 World Cup, St. Kitts and Nevis serves as a cautionary tale of the consequences of inaction and missed opportunities in the world of international sports events.