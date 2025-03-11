DPM GEOFFREY HANLEY REVEALS STARTLING FAILURE OF NHC/EAST COAST HOUSING PROJECT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In a stunning admission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has confirmed the collapse of the highly touted NHC/East Coast Housing Development’s 2400 Smart Home Project, delivering a major blow to the government’s housing agenda.

After two years of anticipation and bold promises, only two homes have been constructed out of the projected 600, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about the project’s feasibility and management.

Shocking Admission at Cabinet Press Conference

During a recent press conference led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet, Dr. Hanley dropped the revelation, stating:

“As you know, as a country, we engage the East Coast Housing Development in assisting us in delivering some homes. Unfortunately, the 600 homes that we were anticipating, with all of the challenges that we might have been experiencing—not us so much as a government, but the investor—that has caused some delays.”

His admission signals that the long-promised housing revolution has hit a massive roadblock, leaving hopeful citizens frustrated and disappointed.

Legal Action Now on the Table

With the project in disarray, Dr. Hanley revealed that the Attorney General’s office is now involved, working to ensure that the government’s interests are protected.

“These matters are being worked on… the AG office, of course, is working on ensuring that the government’s interest, which it is, is protected,” he declared.

The statement suggests that the government may be exploring legal options to hold East Coast Housing Development accountable for the staggering delays and unfulfilled promises.

What Went Wrong?

The housing project was originally hailed as a game-changer in addressing the Federation’s growing demand for affordable homes. However, two years later, the reality paints a grim picture—hundreds of families still waiting, millions potentially lost, and a project now in limbo.

The failure of the 2400 Smart Home Project has left citizens wondering:

Was due diligence done before signing the contract?

Who is responsible for this debacle?

Will taxpayers be left to foot the bill for another failed initiative?

With the government now scrambling for answers, the fate of the NHC/East Coast Housing Development project remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that the ambitious vision of delivering 600 homes has crumbled—with nothing to show but two lone houses in two years.