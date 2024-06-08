PM Drew, Premier Brantley Yet to Condemn Attack on St. Kitts and Nevis by Phillipe Martinez: A Call for Leadership

****In recent days, the Caribbean community has been rocked by the revelation of a RICO lawsuit filed in a federal court in the US by Phillipe Martinez, a Public Benefactor appointed by the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. This lawsuit not only targets the CBI program but also aims its venomous arrows at national institutions like the SKNA National Bank, prominent businessmen, and citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.What is particularly striking about this situation is the deafening silence from Prime Minister Drew and Premier Brantley of St. Kitts and Nevis. While neighboring Prime Minister Phillipe Pierre of St. Lucia has come out emphatically to condemn Martinez and his lawsuit, Drew and Brantley have remained conspicuously quiet and reluctant to offer any condemnation.One cannot help but wonder why the leaders of St. Kitts and Nevis, known to be close friends or associates of Martinez, have been so resistant to condemning his attack on the country. Is their silence a result of personal allegiances clouding their judgment? Or is there a deeper reason behind their reluctance to speak out against Martinez?Former Prime Ministers Dr. Timothy Harris and Dr. Denzil Douglas have both joined the chorus of citizens in condemning Martinez’s attack on the country and its institutions. Their voices, alongside the majority of citizens, ring loud and clear in denouncing this egregious affront.It is high time for PM Drew and Premier Brantley to step up and show leadership in this critical moment. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve leaders who will defend their country’s honor and integrity without hesitation or reservation. The silence must end, and condemnation must be swift and unequivocal.As the Caribbean community watches and waits, the question remains: will PM Drew and Premier Brantley find their voices and stand up for their country, or will they continue to remain silent in the face of injustice? Only time will tell.