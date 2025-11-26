DOMINICA SET TO FLIP THE SWITCH: 10MW GEOTHERMAL PLANT TO BEGIN COMMISSIONING IN DECEMBER 2025 — FULL OPERATIONS MARCH 2026

Roseau, Dominica — In what could become one of the most transformative energy milestones in Caribbean history, Dominica is officially counting down to the activation of its long-awaited 10-Megawatt Geothermal Power Plant in the Roseau Valley. Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre electrified Parliament on Tuesday with the announcement that commissioning will begin in December 2025, paving the way for full commercial operation in March 2026.

Unveiling the update while presenting amendments to the VAT Act aimed at easing the burden on citizens, Dr. McIntyre described the project as “a defining pillar” of Dominica’s renewable future—one that promises lower electricity bills, energy independence, and a major boost to national economic expansion.

But the geothermal plant is only one part of a sweeping modernization. Dr. McIntyre detailed the construction of a high-voltage, climate-resilient transmission network linking the geothermal plant to DOMLEC’s three hydro stations and the Fond Cole distribution hub. To support this backbone of Dominica’s green grid, the government recently drew EC$1.18 million from an approved World Bank loan.

“This network will deliver renewable energy from the Roseau Valley to consumers across the country,” he declared, emphasizing that the transmission works will be completed in time for the plant’s commercial launch.

The geothermal journey—initiated decades ago but turbocharged post-2008 through deep-well drilling and feasibility studies—now stands on the brink of reality. If successful, Dominica will become the region’s renewable-energy frontrunner, slashing fossil-fuel dependence and pioneering geothermal leadership across the Eastern Caribbean.

A bold new era of sustainable power is finally within reach.