St. Kitts and Nevis Opens National Stakeholder Consultation on E-Commerce Legislative Gap Assessment

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today officially opened the National Stakeholder Consultation on the E-Commerce Legislative Gap Assessment, marking a major milestone in the Federation’s leadership on digital trade reform and its commitment to building a modern, secure, and globally competitive digital economy.

Hosted by the Ministry of International Trade, in collaboration with the Digital Transformation Unit (DTU) and supported by the Commonwealth Secretariat, the consultation brought together public- and private-sector stakeholders, civil society partners, legal experts, and regional technical agencies in a joint effort to evaluate and modernize the national legal framework governing e-commerce and digital trade.

Delivering the welcome remarks, Mr. Sean Lawrence, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Trade, emphasized that the consultation represents a “significant step in our collective effort to modernize the legislative framework that underpins digital trade in the Federation.”

He expressed appreciation to local stakeholders and international partners, particularly Ms. Vashti Maharaj of the Commonwealth Secretariat, noting that her presence reflects “the strength of our partnership and the shared commitment to ensuring that small states like ours are equipped to thrive in the digital economy.”

Mr. Lawrence stressed that the consultation is not merely an exercise in assessment, but a call to action, encouraging participants to engage openly as the nation works to harmonize its laws with international standards and build an inclusive digital environment that supports innovation, competitiveness, and economic resilience.

Delivering the keynote address, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of International Trade et al., reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and enhancing trade competitiveness.

He noted that the national gap assessment aligns two essential policy agendas—digital transformation and trade competitiveness—with e-commerce sitting at the intersection of both.

Dr. Douglas underscored that as e-commerce expands, the law must evolve accordingly. He highlighted seven priority areas of focus:

1. Legal recognition of electronic transactions and signatures

2. Consumer protection in online markets

3. Data protection and privacy

4. Cybersecurity and cybercrime

5. Electronic payments, fintech and financial inclusion

6. Intellectual property in the digital environment

7. Cross-border digital trade and interoperability

He described the exercise as a “development imperative,” particularly for MSMEs, youth entrepreneurs, creatives, and service providers who rely on digital platforms to access new markets.

Dr. Douglas noted that the transformation ahead requires trust, legal certainty, and a regulatory environment aligned with global best practices. He called for candid contributions from all participants, urging them to identify outdated provisions, highlight gaps, and propose actionable solutions tailored to the needs and ambitions of a small but forward-looking state.

He concluded by formally declaring the consultation open, stating that “together, we can build a legal and regulatory environment for e-commerce that promotes innovation, protects our people, and positions St. Kitts and Nevis to compete with confidence on the global stage.”

In her remarks, Ms. Vashti Maharaj, Adviser for Digital Trade Policy at the Commonwealth Secretariat, congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis for becoming the first Caribbean country to pilot the Commonwealth Model Law on Digital Trade.

She commended the Ministry of International Trade and the DTU for their proactive leadership, noting that the Federation has shown exceptional readiness and political will to advance digital transformation.

Ms. Maharaj explained that the Commonwealth initiative aims to support member states in transitioning toward paperless trade, modernizing their legal frameworks, and enabling greater cross-border interoperability. She highlighted that aligning national laws with international standards significantly improves trade competitiveness and foreign investment appeal.

Calling the upcoming week “critical to shaping a modern and globally aligned digital trade ecosystem,” she emphasized the importance of stakeholder feedback as the team prepares draft legislation, policies, and capacity-building programs to support full implementation.

In closing the ceremony, Mr. Nigel Carty, Advisor and Chief Digital Transformation Officer, thanked all stakeholders and partners for their commitment to advancing the Federation’s digital transformation agenda.

He noted that the consultation represents “another meaningful step in St. Kitts and Nevis’ journey toward building a modern, secure, and enabling digital economy, one that supports businesses, creates employment, protects consumers, and positions our entrepreneurs to compete confidently in the global marketplace.”

Mr. Carty extended gratitude to Minister Douglas, Permanent Secretary Lawrence, the teams from the Ministry of Trade and the Digital Transformation Unit, and the Commonwealth Secretariat for their leadership and technical guidance.

He highlighted that modernizing legal frameworks is essential to ensuring trust, safety, and efficiency in digital trade, emphasizing that the collaboration of public- and private-sector stakeholders is key to developing inclusive and resilient digital systems.

This week’s consultation marks the first phase of a comprehensive national effort to update and align St. Kitts and Nevis’ e-commerce and digital trade laws with global best practices. The outcomes will guide the drafting of modern legislation, inform policy reforms, and prepare the Federation for deeper integration into regional and international digital trade corridors.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that citizens, businesses, MSMEs, and innovators can benefit fully from the opportunities of a rapidly expanding digital economy.