Dominica PM Skerrit Calls for LIAT’s Revival and Lower Airport Taxes to Fix Caribbean Travel Crisis!

The Caribbean’s broken regional travel system is once again in the spotlight as Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, makes a bold call for urgent reforms. Speaking candidly about the challenges facing air transportation, Skerrit argued that without a government-backed airline like LIAT and reduced airport taxes, islands like Nevis would be left stranded, limiting economic growth and connectivity across the region.

“We will never be able to achieve our desired objectives of regional travel unless the treasuries of the Caribbean community play a part,” Skerrit declared. “The point is regional travel is a public good, and for a private entity to survive would be very difficult without government support and government concessions.”

Citing Nevis as a prime example of the issue, Skerrit pointed out that the island—while an essential part of the Caribbean—could face severe isolation without a state-backed airline. “Without a LIAT or an arrangement where government plays a part, you may not have an airline flying to Nevis,” he warned.

A Strategic Plan for Regional Air Travel

Skerrit’s vision for solving the crisis is clear: a well-structured, efficiently managed version of LIAT, supported by shareholder governments but operated by experienced professionals.

“Let us as shareholder governments approve this and put this in the hands of people who know how to run an airline,” he urged. “We have to go back to the LIAT arrangement, albeit with better governance structures, a better strategy, and better resources.”

His comments come as travelers across the Caribbean continue to express frustration over exorbitant ticket prices, often inflated by sky-high airport taxes. “Sometimes, the taxes are higher than the ticket itself,” Skerrit admitted. “We need to revisit those taxes and see whether they are a hindrance to regional travel and a contributor to the high cost.”

Are Governments Sabotaging Regional Travel?

The Dominica leader acknowledged the financial burden of airport infrastructure but questioned whether Caribbean governments are using aviation taxes appropriately. “Are we shooting ourselves in the leg?” he asked. “I understand that building these airports is costly… but is it too high? Are we using it for other things?”

While discussing alternative solutions, such as expanding regional ferry services, Skerrit made it clear that he does not believe governments should be the ones leading the charge. “Honestly, I don’t think governments can get it done,” he said. “It should be handled in the private sector with government support.”

His remarks have sparked renewed debate about the viability of LIAT’s return, the role of governments in air transportation, and whether Caribbean leaders are willing to sacrifice tax revenue to improve mobility for their citizens.

Are Skerrit’s Proposals Realistic?

The question remains: Can Caribbean leaders come together to bring back LIAT in a sustainable way? Can they agree to lower taxes despite the financial pressures on their economies? Or will regional travel continue to be a nightmare for Caribbean citizens?

With mounting frustration and economic consequences at stake, Skerrit’s challenge to his fellow leaders is one they can no longer afford to ignore.