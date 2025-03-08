Albert Ramdin Poised to Make History as First Caribbean National to Lead OAS

For the first time since its founding in 1948, the Organization of American States (OAS) is on track to be led by a national of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Suriname’s incumbent Foreign Minister, Albert Ramdin, has emerged as the front-runner in the race for the hemispheric body’s top position, receiving overwhelming support from CARICOM and several Latin American nations.

As of Thursday, Ramdin appeared to have secured a majority of votes, particularly after Paraguayan President Santiago Pena announced that his Foreign Minister, Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, had withdrawn his candidacy. Ramirez Lezcano had been Ramdin’s primary competitor and was believed to have the backing of Washington, though the U.S. had not publicly endorsed him. With his withdrawal, Ramdin’s path to victory has become increasingly clear. The election is scheduled for March 10 in Washington, D.C.

Government officials confirmed that Ramirez Lezcano’s withdrawal followed a cabinet assessment of his dwindling chances, especially considering that Ramdin, 67, has already locked in all 14 CARICOM votes. In addition, he has secured written pledges from Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay. Canada, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Peru have also hinted at their inclination toward Ramdin’s candidacy.

Ramdin, who previously served two consecutive five-year terms as an assistant secretary general of the OAS until 2015, is widely regarded as an expert on OAS affairs. While several Caribbean nationals have held the assistant secretary general position, none have ever ascended to the top post.

Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the U.S. and the OAS, has been vocal in his support for Ramdin. In his syndicated column this week, Sanders underscored Ramdin’s qualifications and suitability for the role.

“CARICOM has carefully assessed the candidates and concluded that Albert Ramdin is the best-suited choice. His decade of experience as assistant secretary general of the OAS uniquely positions him above all other contenders. He possesses an intimate understanding of the organization’s inner workings, its challenges, and the responsibilities of the role. His candidacy represents the kind of leadership the OAS urgently requires: one focused on institutional renewal, not political maneuvering,” Sanders stated.

There have been reports that Costa Rican Foreign Minister Arnaldo Andre has informally entered the race. However, Sanders dismissed his chances, noting that Andre has not actively campaigned among OAS member states or engaged in formal questioning sessions, unlike Ramdin and Ramirez Lezcano.

To clinch the position, Ramdin needs at least 17 of the 32 votes. With Venezuela and Nicaragua withdrawing from the OAS in recent years and Cuba remaining sidelined due to U.S. pressure, CARICOM holds one of the largest voting blocs within the organization. If elected, Ramdin would make history as the first Caribbean national to lead the OAS, a development that could significantly elevate CARICOM’s influence in regional affairs.