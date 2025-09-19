DISGRACEFUL HEALTHCARE CHAOS CONTINUES: PS FORCED INTO LATE-NIGHT MEDICINE DELIVERY AFTER DIALYSIS CRISIS EXPLODES

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In scenes that underline the sheer collapse of the nation’s healthcare system, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, PS Martin, was spotted late last evening personally hauling boxes of critical dialysis supplies into the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF). This humiliating spectacle unfolded after a catastrophic shortage of Renal Pure Liquid Concentrate forced the suspension of life-saving hemodialysis treatments for dozens of patients who depend on the procedure multiple times weekly to survive.

Photos obtained by SKN Times show the nation’s top health bureaucrat reduced to delivery man duties, carting medication into the JNF stores like a desperate emergency courier. The extraordinary scenes sparked outrage, laying bare the ineptitude, mismanagement, and chaos engulfing the Ministry of Health under the Drew administration.

For days, dialysis patients—among the Federation’s most vulnerable citizens—were left stranded, missing vital treatments, their very lives hanging in the balance, as the supply of concentrate ran dry. Families have described the experience as terrifying, traumatic, and utterly unacceptable, pointing fingers squarely at the government for criminal negligence.

Ironically, PS Martin himself attempted to spin the fiasco into a moment of pride, posting on social media:

“Last evening we received a second, fresh supply of Renal Pure Liquid Concentrate—an essential lifeline for our hemodialysis operations at JNF Hospital. As Permanent Secretary, I’m proud to stand alongside our dedicated dialysis team, whose tireless commitment ensures that every patient receives the care they deserve. We continue to operate in an environment rooted in compassion, resilience, and excellence. I salute each and every member of our unit for the vital work they do every single day. ”

But critics were quick to fire back. “How can you boast about a delivery made in the dead of night after patients were literally left untreated for days? This is not resilience—this is reckless governance that gambled with lives,” one furious observer told SKN Times.

GOVERNMENT IN DAMAGE CONTROL MODE

The Drew administration, already under fire for its handling of the healthcare sector, now faces fresh accusations of incompetence and cover-up. Opposition figures blasted the sight of a Permanent Secretary ferrying medical supplies as symbolic of the government’s systemic failure.

“This isn’t leadership—it’s desperation,” one political commentator noted. “The question is not how quickly the PS delivered boxes. The question is why the shelves were empty in the first place.”

As the nation reels from this latest scandal, one thing is clear: the credibility of the Ministry of Health has been shaken to its core, and dialysis patients—those most in need—were once again the sacrificial victims of an administration adrift in chaos.