Congratulations to the Medal of Honour (M.H.) Recipients on the 42nd Anniversary of Independence

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates its 42nd Anniversary of Independence, the nation proudly salutes the recipients of the Medal of Honour (M.H.), one of the country’s most distinguished national awards.

Bestowed for outstanding and meritorious service to the Nation, the Medal of Honour recognizes those individuals who, through their commitment, sacrifice, and leadership, have made a profound impact on the lives of our people and the progress of our twin-island Federation.

Recipients of the Medal of Honour (M.H.) – 2025

Mr. Meredith Charles – Security and Defence

Ms. Joyah Walters – Health and Medicine

Pastor Clive Saunders – Community Service and Religion

Mr. Trevor ‘Marty’ Huggins – Sports

Mrs. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines – Community Service

Mr. Washington J. Fraites – Business and Entrepreneurship

Mr. Lennox Warner – Business and Entrepreneurship

Mr. Stedroy Douglas – Sports and Community Service

Celebrating Service Across All Sectors

From safeguarding the nation’s security to advancing healthcare and community development, from nurturing faith and social outreach to building vibrant businesses and excelling in sports—this year’s awardees reflect the breadth and strength of service across every corner of society.

Each honouree has gone above and beyond the call of duty, ensuring that their contributions uplift communities, empower families, and inspire future generations to lead with purpose and integrity.

An Enduring Legacy

The Medal of Honour is not only a recognition of personal achievement but also a reminder of the shared responsibility of all citizens to build a stronger, more resilient St. Kitts and Nevis. The dedication of these men and women embodies the core values of patriotism, perseverance, and people-centered progress.

On this historic 42nd Independence Anniversary, we extend our deepest gratitude and warmest congratulations to the 2025 Medal of Honour recipients. Your devoted service continues to inspire the Federation and stands as a lasting example of what it means to serve one’s nation with pride and purpose.

