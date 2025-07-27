PM DREW JETS OFF AGAIN — WHILE CRITICISM MOUNTS OVER CABINET’S SKY-HIGH PER DIEMS AND PAYOUTS



“Frequent Flyer-in-Chief” Heads to Grenada for Yet Another Overseas Junket Amid Growing Public Outrage

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 28, 2025 — He’s off again.

Despite mounting public criticism and growing backlash over extravagant overseas travel, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has once again left the country—this time leading a high-level delegation to St. George’s, Grenada for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025), taking place July 28-29.

This marks yet another jet-setting appearance for the “Frequent Flyer-in-Chief,” whose globe-trotting habits have become a glaring source of national frustration. Drew’s near-constant absence from the Federation—and the bloated travel budgets that accompany it—are fueling outrage as citizens wrestle with a rising cost of living, unreliable utilities, and failing public services.

While ACTIF2025, hosted by Afreximbank, boasts noble ambitions of boosting Africa-Caribbean trade, the optics back home tell a different story. With a daily travel allowance of EC$1,000 per official, Prime Minister Drew and his inner circle are reportedly pocketing upwards of EC$4,000 monthly—on top of their recently increased 33% salaries.

That means the average frequent-flying Cabinet Minister could be taking home over EC$20,000 per month in salary and travel stipends—fully funded by the taxpayers.

Joining Drew on this Grenada trip are:

Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture et al

Carlton Pogson, Ministry of Finance

Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office

Sherema Matthew, Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service

The government claims the trip aligns with the Sustainable Island State Agenda and global positioning strategy. But many citizens are asking: positioning who, exactly? While Ministers globe-trot from one conference to another, the country continues to face:

Unreliable electricity and water services

Medication shortages and pharmacy closures

Poor healthcare infrastructure and inadequate healthcare management

Unfulfilled housing promises

The theme of ACTIF2025 is “Resilience and Transformation.” Yet at home, what many see is absence and neglect.

When will Prime Minister Drew transform his priorities and begin showing up—not just on the international stage, but for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis?