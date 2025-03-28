Diplomatic Firestorm: St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew Meets Nigerian Senate President Akpabio Amid Corruption and Sexual Abuse Allegations

In a move that has ignited international debate, Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis, accompanied by his wife and a 12-member delegation, held a bilateral meeting with Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. The encounter comes at a time when Akpabio is under intense scrutiny, facing serious allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct.

Prime Minister Drew took to social media to express his sentiments about the meeting, stating, “Yesterday, I also met with H.E. Godswill Akpabio, Senate President of Nigeria, for a bilateral that was both symbolic and forward-looking. Over a decade ago, he was among the first to see the potential for deeper ties between Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis. Today, that vision is becoming reality.”

However, the timing of this diplomatic engagement has raised eyebrows globally. Senator Godswill Akpabio, who has been serving as Nigeria’s Senate President since June 2023, has a controversial history marred by allegations of corruption. During his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, Akpabio was investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over accusations of diverting over 100 billion Naira from state funds. Despite the gravity of these claims, no charges have been filed to date. citeturn0search20

More recently, Akpabio has been embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. In February 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio sexually harassed her in December 2023. The situation escalated when she confronted Akpabio about the removal of her nameplate and relocation of her seat in the Senate chamber. In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Nigerian Senate for six months on grounds of misconduct, a move that has been widely criticized by women’s rights groups and has sparked protests under the banner “We are all Natasha.” citeturn0news18

The decision by Prime Minister Drew to engage in high-level talks with Akpabio amidst these controversies has led to a polarized response. Supporters argue that diplomatic relations should transcend individual controversies, emphasizing the potential benefits of strengthened ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria. Critics, however, contend that such engagements may inadvertently legitimize individuals facing serious allegations, potentially undermining global efforts to promote accountability and justice.

As the international community continues to grapple with the implications of this meeting, the situation underscores the delicate balance world leaders must maintain in fostering diplomatic relationships while upholding ethical standards and addressing human rights concerns.

