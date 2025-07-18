STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO — CRIMINAL NETWORK RUN BY PRISON INMATES THREATENS NATIONAL SECURITY

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD — In a dramatic and unprecedented move, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has declared a State of Emergency, following confirmation of a highly organized and dangerous criminal network operating from deep within the nation’s prison system.

The bold action was taken after Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro formally recommended the measure based on explosive intelligence that reveals a sprawling campaign of terror and intimidation being orchestrated from behind bars.

At the center of the crisis is the shocking discovery that incarcerated criminals, using illegally smuggled cell phones and aided by compromised insiders, have been communicating via encrypted apps with external operatives to plan and execute attacks targeting senior police officers, judges, officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and prison officers.

The plot—described by officials as coordinated, structured, and well-financed—allegedly includes ties to violent crimes ranging from high-value robberies and armed home invasions to extortion, kidnappings, and the exploitation of state-funded contracts and social programmes.

The Situation:

No curfew has been imposed at this time, but emergency powers have been activated to enable swift law enforcement response.

A Threat Response Group has been established, combining elite units from various branches of the protective services.

Strategic relocation of high-risk inmates is already underway to dismantle command structures within the prison system.

Targeted overt and covert operations have commenced to dismantle the criminal network from the inside out.

How Did This Happen?

Authorities say the trafficking of mobile phones into the prison system has been the “critical enabler” of this threat—facilitating real-time encrypted communications between inmates and external criminal elements. These devices, smuggled by compromised personnel, allowed prison-based criminal masterminds to run sophisticated operations undetected.

“This isn’t just a prison issue—it’s a national emergency,” one senior security source told Times Caribbean. “The command structure for these crimes exists inside our own correctional facilities.”

Government Response:

Following an emergency late-night security briefing on July 17 with the Prime Minister and Attorney General, the government moved swiftly to implement containment protocols.

Officials emphasized that the declaration of the State of Emergency is intended to empower security forces to act decisively, accelerate inter-agency coordination, and provide the legal and operational tools necessary to dismantle the criminal infrastructure.

TTPS Statement:

In a statement issued at 6:30 a.m. on July 18, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said:

“These extraordinary measures are necessary to preserve public order, restore confidence in our national security framework, and ensure the continued stability of the country.”

The TTPS is urging the public to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

As Trinidad and Tobago grapples with this internal threat, the nation now finds itself in a critical struggle to reclaim control over its justice institutions and protect the integrity of national security from within.

Stay with Times Caribbean for continuing coverage.