Crisis Strikes: Kittitian/Nevisian Students Left in Limbo as CXC Withholds Exam Results Due to Alleged Non-Payment

In a shocking development that has sent ripples of outrage across St. Kitts and Nevis, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has allegedly withheld exam results due to non-payment by the Ministry of Education. This unprecedented crisis has left scores of Kittitian students in a state of uncertainty, sparking fierce anger among parents and educators alike.

Parents, who scrimped and saved to ensure their children’s academic future, have been met with betrayal. Despite their sacrifices, funds intended for CXC have allegedly not been paid, and as a result, the students are being forced to bear the brunt of this scandalous negligence. To make matters worse, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Geoffrey Hanley has remained conspicuously silent on the issue, leaving families in the dark. Equally tight-lipped is Solomon Claxton, CXC’s registrar for St. Kitts, whose silence raises even more questions about the extent of the failure.

While frustration mounts, speculation has also swirled that CXC itself is grappling with internal issues, particularly the alleged failure to compensate exam markers. This, according to some sources, could be the real reason behind the delay in releasing the students’ results. However, the Ministry of Education’s refusal to clarify the situation has left many to believe they are guilty of gross mismanagement.

For the hardworking students who poured their energy and effort into their exams, the uncertainty is unbearable. With their future on the line, many are now being forced to apply to CFBC College without their results, potentially jeopardizing their chances of pursuing higher education.

But this is more than a bureaucratic blunder—it represents a systemic failure that stretches all the way to the top. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, under whose administration this crisis has unfolded, has yet to act decisively to protect the futures of the nation’s children. His failure to address the mounting frustration and anxiety only adds fuel to the fire, as students and parents alike are demanding answers.

The Drew administration has failed. The Ministry of Education has failed. CXC has failed. But the ultimate victims of this catastrophic failure are the children—the nation’s future—who are paying the steepest price for what is fast becoming an education scandal of epic proportions.