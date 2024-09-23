Attorney General Wilkin Sends Stern Warning: Extradition Looms for Kittitian and Nevisian Bloggers, Influencers, and WhatsApp Users in the U.S. Who spread lies.

In a fiery statement during the most recent sitting of the National Assembly, St. Kitts and Nevis Attorney General, Garth Wilkin, issued a bold warning to Kittitian and Nevisian nationals residing in the United States, cautioning them against using online platforms to spread false information about citizens back home. His remarks sent shockwaves across the diaspora, as he made it clear that extradition and prosecution were very real possibilities for those guilty of such actions.

“I know they have Kittitians and Nevisians living in the States, who believe because the States allow you to say anything they want, they could say anything they want,” Wilkin declared in no uncertain terms. “Stay up there. Come out of our internet, right? If you do that, we can send an emirate to the U.S. We could find you, we could prosecute you, and we could get you extradited to St. Kitts to face charges.”

This statement has ignited conversations on both sides of the Atlantic, as the Attorney General emphasized that while free speech may be a hallmark of life in the U.S., it does not protect those who engage in spreading falsehoods when it comes to the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I want it to be clear this foolishness has to stop. It’s over,” he warned.

Wilkin’s declaration suggests that St. Kitts and Nevis will take a firm stance on defamation, libel, and online misinformation, regardless of where it originates. His comments signal an unprecedented move to crack down on bloggers, influencers, and WhatsApp users, especially those who believe that being based in the U.S. gives them immunity from the legal repercussions of their statements back home.

In essence, the Attorney General underscored that Kittitian and Nevisian nationals living abroad could face extradition for publishing or promoting lies about citizens, sending a clear message that free speech does not extend to slander or defamation in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As this bold new legal stance unfolds, many are left wondering how far the government will go in prosecuting offenders, and what it means for those in the diaspora who engage in social media discourse about the twin-island nation. One thing is certain: the era of unchecked online slander may be coming to a swift end.