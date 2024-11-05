CultureCon Founder and powerhouse influencer Imani Ellis selects Grenada for her annual Creative Residency

Tuesday 05 November, 2024 – St. George Grenada – The Caribbean region has once again been thrusted into the global creative industries spotlight, as Founder of CultureCon and the Creative Collective NYC (TheCCNYC), Imani Ellis, has publicly shared that she has selected the country of Grenada for her highly-anticipated 2024 Creative Residency. The announcement of her visit to the Spice Isle comes on the heels of a record-breaking and star-studded CultureCon Experience in New York in early October – the biggest conference for Black Creatives in the United States.

Ellis’ Creative Residency – an annual trip that is inspired by her mentor, James Baldwin’s move to Paris in 1948 – is an opportunity for the power influencer and communications savant to rest, recharge and play. In a recent radio interview with US media maven Angie Martinez, Ellis explains that she has always understood that rest has always been a critical part of the equation as a former athlete. “You have to limit your social time and spend time with yourself and enjoy the stillness,” she notes to Martinez. In her pursuit of reigniting her creative spark, she believes that the path to finding her most rested and abundant self lies in curating a safe space for her to foster innovation and imagination for a global network of Black and brown creatives and creators. “I selected Grenada for my 2024 Creative Residency because I was inspired by the rich cultural heritage and creative energy of the Spice Island,” she explains. With its stunning natural beauty, impactful history, and warm hospitality, Ellis is eager to explore the island’s lush beaches, historical sites, and vibrant local culture. “Creative Residency is all about taking mindful time away to return to your most creatively abundant self, and I know my time in Grenada will be a life-changing and inspiring experience.”

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach, welcomes Imani Ellis’ decision to select Grenada as her Creative Residency destination. “For our visitors, the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is a premier destination for relaxation and wellness. Grenadians champion prioritizing holistic health in the way that we live every day: from the food we eat, to how we treat each other, to the way we take care of our natural environment,” she explains. With recent national developments such as the unveiling of Carriacou’s Underwater Sculpture Park A World Adrift, Roach sees a promising outlook for Grenada’s tourism focus that is both dynamic and inspiring. “From land to sea, we invite the world to share in the essence of culture and community, and we are so thrilled that Imani has selected our beautiful nation for her 2nd annual Creative Residency.”

