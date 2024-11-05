RESDP’S COMMUNITY CONSULTATIONS TAKE A DEEPER LOOK AT THE ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT OF DRILLING

(Castries, Saint Lucia, November 05, 2024) – The Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (RESDP) continues to make significant progress as it leads the nation towards a sustainable and energy-independent future. The project recently completed its third round of community consultations in the project affected communities of Belle Plaine, Fond St Jacques and Saltibus. These consultations allowed residents from the communities to participate in discussions about the project’s goals, potential impacts, and benefits.

A highlight of this round of consultations was the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). Community members received a presentation explaining how surveys will collect data on the project’s impact on the surrounding community. The Specialist and Project Manager for the ESIA, Suzanne Heim, explained:

The assessment will evaluate long term risks from the project and in doing so apply international standards to define mitigation measures that will be implemented during the construction and testing process to make sure that the environmental conditions at the site are protected.

The ESIA plays a significant role in the lifespan of the project. Heim explained the roles and responsibilities of her and her team.

The ESIA process also has significant benefit to the project affected communities for present and future generations ensuring that the project is not only monitored from an environmental standpoint but also ensuring that there is just compensation for any properties and livelihoods affected.

With over 20 years of experience in this field, Heim and her team will provide continuous oversight to ensure that there is effective mitigation that will restore the site, where possible or maintain it for future generations.

Through the work of the ESIA, The RESDP seeks to create a holistic and environmentally sustainable plan for expanding renewable energy sources, while ensuring active participation from local communities in the decision-making process.