SHOCKING KILLING IN ST. VINCENT: BELOVED PASTOR ROSECLAIR WILLIAMS FOUND SLAIN IN DIAMOND YARD

By Times Caribbean News Desk

April 22, 2026

DIAMOND, — A wave of grief and outrage has swept through the quiet community of Diamond following the brutal killing of 60-year-old Pastor Roseclair Williams, who was discovered motionless in the yard of her home earlier today.

According to reports, Pastor Williams was found shortly after midday with multiple stab wounds about her body and a severe slash to her throat — a chilling act of violence that has left residents shaken to their core.

Villagers quickly gathered at the scene, many in disbelief, as word spread of the horrifying discovery. Known for her gentle spirit and unwavering faith, Pastor Williams was reportedly tending to her flower garden — a place she cherished — when she was attacked.

Residents have since revealed that the suspect, described by some as a troubled individual, had allegedly made threats prior to the incident. Law enforcement authorities have confirmed that a male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the killing. Investigations are ongoing.

Pastor Williams, a respected spiritual leader in the community, served alongside her husband, who is also a pastor. Together, they were widely regarded as pillars of faith and guidance, touching countless lives through their ministry and outreach.

The senseless nature of the crime has sparked renewed concern over community safety, mental health awareness, and the need for early intervention in potentially dangerous situations.

As the Diamond community mourns, tributes have begun pouring in for Pastor Williams, remembering her as a woman of compassion, humility, and deep spiritual conviction.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation develops.

This is a developing story.