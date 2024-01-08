Controversy Surrounds Delay in Face-to-Face Learning at CEMSS Amid Ongoing Construction

Sandy Point, St.Kitts (January 8th, 2024):- The Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) finds itself at the center of criticism and scrutiny as the new school term’s face-to-face learning opening has been delayed, prompting questions about the Ministry of Education’s planning and overall competency.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Ministry of Education announced the delay, attributing it to the ongoing construction project at the school, necessitating additional time for debris cleanup. All students were instructed to remain at home and transition to remote learning on Monday, January 8, 2024, with core area work provided by their teachers. Teachers and ancillary staff, however, were required to report to work at CEMSS.

Despite a month-long holiday break, the delayed reopening for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, has raised eyebrows regarding the apparent lack of timely preparation and execution of the construction project.

Critics argue that the delay not only inconveniences students but also underscores broader concerns about the government’s competence in managing education infrastructure. The Ministry of Education, in its press release, expressed gratitude for the continued support, patience, and understanding of staff, parents/guardians, and students, but the incident highlights the need for better planning and communication in future endeavors.