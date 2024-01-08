St. Kitts and Nevis Ends 2023 with 2nd Highest Murder Rate Ever, Prime Minister Under Fire for Failing Law and Order Promises

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, St. Kitts and Nevis recorded the sobering statistic of 31 murders, marking the 2nd highest number of homicides in a single year in the nation’s history. The twin-island federation has now officially re-entered the top 10 countries with the highest homicide rates per 100,000 people globally.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, faces intense criticism for his failure to uphold promises of maintaining or improving law and order. Inherited from the previous Team Unity administration led by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, St. Kitts and Nevis enjoyed relative peace and an average of 11 murders per year between 2019 and 2022.

However, under PM Drew’s leadership, the crime landscape drastically changed. Ill-advised decisions, including dismantling successful crime-fighting programs like the PEACE Programme and the Explorers Club, coupled with shifts in the police high command and the removal of thousands from the Poverty Alleviation Programme, contributed to the alarming surge in homicides.

Former Prime Minister Timothy Harris and ex-Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards have pledged personal and party support to assist in combating this unprecedented crime wave, voicing their commitments in their respective New Year’s addresses. The nation now grapples with the aftermath of its 2nd most murderous year on record, surpassed only by the infamous 36 murders in 2011.