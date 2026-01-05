Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Extends Olive Branch to U.S. After Maduro Capture

Caracas, Venezuela — Venezuela’s Acting President has publicly invited the government to collaborate on a new agenda of cooperation, striking a markedly conciliatory tone in the immediate aftermath of the dramatic U.S. capture of President .

In a statement shared on social media, Rodríguez emphasized Venezuela’s desire to de-escalate tensions and reset its international posture, declaring that the country “aspires to live without external threats.” She added that her interim administration is prepared to prioritize “balanced and respectful relations” with Washington, signaling a potential turning point after years of deep hostility and mutual sanctions.

The comments come at a moment of extraordinary geopolitical upheaval for , following the removal of Maduro in a U.S.-led operation that has sent shockwaves across Latin America and the Caribbean. While many regional governments have voiced concern over sovereignty and precedent, Rodríguez’s remarks suggest Caracas may now be seeking diplomatic stabilization over confrontation.

Political analysts say the message appears carefully calibrated to reassure both domestic and international audiences—projecting calm governance at home while opening the door to dialogue abroad. The emphasis on cooperation and mutual respect contrasts sharply with the rhetoric of the Maduro era, which frequently framed the United States as an existential adversary.

It remains unclear how Washington will respond to Rodríguez’s overture, particularly amid ongoing legal proceedings against Maduro and heightened scrutiny of Venezuela’s political transition. However, observers note that the statement could provide an opening for talks on sanctions relief, humanitarian access, and regional security coordination if both sides are willing to engage.

For the Caribbean and wider hemispheric community, Rodríguez’s appeal may represent the first signal that post-Maduro Venezuela is seeking reintegration through diplomacy rather than defiance—an approach that could reshape regional dynamics in the weeks ahead.