3rd PM and PLP LEADER DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS CONGRATULATES DR. ANTHONY SEBASTIAN ON PRESTIGIOUS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Honoured by Black Physicians of Canada for Exceptional Service, Leadership, and Advancement of Black Communities

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKN Times) — Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, M.P., J.P., has extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Anthony R. Sebastian on his selection by the Board of Directors of Black Physicians of Canada (BPC) as the recipient of the esteemed Black Physicians of Canada Lifetime Achievement Award.

The distinguished award recognizes a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to medicine, education, and the empowerment of Black communities, both in Canada and internationally. Dr. Sebastian, a highly respected physician and son of the late Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Sir Cuthbert Montraville Sebastian, has exemplified a legacy of service, excellence, and compassion throughout his remarkable medical career.

The BPC Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented at a Gala event in Canada on October 25th, 2025, where Dr. Sebastian will be celebrated among peers and leaders from across North America.

In extending his congratulations, Dr. Harris praised Dr. Sebastian’s unwavering commitment to humanity, particularly his mentorship and advocacy for persons of color within the medical field and beyond.

“We are proud of you. Your honor is shared with all people of goodwill — especially those of color, Black and Brown, whom you have so magnanimously and generously helped and encouraged to be better versions of themselves,” Dr. Harris said. “Thank you for advancing our people of color. I am happy to know you and acknowledge your exceptional generosity and academic excellence. I am certain your children are proud of your sterling contribution to humanity. We too are proud of you. Congratulations — may you not be weary in well doing.”

Dr. Anthony Sebastian’s career stands as a testament to perseverance, compassion, and leadership. His recognition by Black Physicians of Canada not only honors his individual excellence but also shines a light on the Caribbean’s continued contribution to the global medical community.

As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates this proud moment, Dr. Timothy Harris’s message resonates deeply — a tribute to a son of the soil whose life’s work embodies the very spirit of service, humility, and humanity.