KONRIS MAYNARD OFF ISLAND AGAIN AS HE RETURNS TO SAUDI ARABIA FOR COP16: CALLS FOR ACTION ON LAND RESILIENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, ICT, and Posts in St. Kitts and Nevis, is back in Saudi Arabia, leading the federation’s delegation at the 16th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). This marks Maynard’s second official visit to the Middle Eastern nation in 2024, underlining his active involvement in global environmental diplomacy.

Accompanied by Dr. Eric Browne, Maynard is representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the largest UN land conference to date, taking place from December 2-13, 2024 in Riyadh. The event, themed Our Land. Our Future., coincides with the 30th anniversary of the UNCCD and serves as a critical platform to address desertification, land degradation, and drought, issues acutely affecting Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The Riyadh session marks the first UNCCD COP hosted in the Middle East and North Africa region, a testament to the region’s firsthand experience with desertification and drought. It aims to mobilize global action and investment to restore degraded land and bolster resilience to environmental challenges.

Maynard and Browne are participating in PISLM’s #LandTalks, calling for immediate and tangible action to combat land degradation. Their focus is on securing robust support for SIDS, advocating for impactful strategies rather than empty promises.

“As small islands face the devastating impacts of land degradation and climate change, it’s time for decisive global action,” said Maynard. “We need solutions that prioritize sustainable land management and resilience for the people most affected.”

The UNCCD COP16 promises to be a milestone in land restoration efforts, positioning St. Kitts and Nevis among the voices demanding urgent action to combat the crisis. Maynard’s leadership and his frequent engagements on the global stage highlight the federation’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its pursuit of meaningful change.