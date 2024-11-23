Congratulations to the Top 7 Power Soca Artists Advancing to the Digicel Power Soca Monarch Finals!

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the top 7 Power Soca artists have been announced, ready to compete in the Digicel Power Soca Monarch Finals on December 14th. These dynamic performers will go head-to-head against the reigning King, Ras Kelly, for the coveted title. Here’s the list of the talented finalists and their fiery tracks that have earned them a spot in the finals:

AkaiiUSweet & Tobap – Wicked

Riktik – On de Block

Jazzbo – Pure Sweetness

Jervin V & 5 Star Pino – Soca Zombie

Luck Boss – Exercise

Klymate & Tazzy G – Not Going Home

KT Dan – Kittitian Style

Alternate Finalist:

Brandon & Chárnelle – Love and Light



These talented artists are bringing high energy, authentic Caribbean vibes, and exceptional creativity to the Power Soca stage. Be sure to catch the finals on December 14th and witness who will reign supreme!

