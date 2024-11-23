Congratulations to the Top 7 Power Soca Artists Advancing to the Digicel Power Soca Monarch Finals!

Posted on November 23, 2024 in General News

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the top 7 Power Soca artists have been announced, ready to compete in the Digicel Power Soca Monarch Finals on December 14th. These dynamic performers will go head-to-head against the reigning King, Ras Kelly, for the coveted title. Here’s the list of the talented finalists and their fiery tracks that have earned them a spot in the finals:

  1. AkaiiUSweet & Tobap – Wicked
    Watch on YouTube
  2. Riktik – On de Block
    Watch on YouTube
  3. Jazzbo – Pure Sweetness
    Watch on YouTube
  4. Jervin V & 5 Star Pino – Soca Zombie
    Watch on YouTube
  5. Luck Boss – Exercise
    Watch on YouTube
  6. Klymate & Tazzy G – Not Going Home
    Watch on YouTube
  7. KT Dan – Kittitian Style
    Watch on YouTube

Alternate Finalist:

Brandon & Chárnelle – Love and Light
Watch on YouTube

These talented artists are bringing high energy, authentic Caribbean vibes, and exceptional creativity to the Power Soca stage. Be sure to catch the finals on December 14th and witness who will reign supreme!

Which song is your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments!

