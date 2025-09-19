Congratulations to the 2025 Recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M.) on the 42nd Anniversary of Independence

As St. Kitts and Nevis proudly celebrates its 42nd Anniversary of Independence, the nation pauses to honour and salute the extraordinary men and women whose unwavering dedication and loyal service have left an indelible mark on our society.

Awarded for long and meritorious service, or for loyal and devoted service to the Nation, the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M.) is among the highest national honours—reserved for those whose tireless contributions embody the very spirit of patriotism, excellence, and national pride.

This year, eight distinguished citizens have been recognized across diverse fields ranging from religion and civic service to education, sports, law, and agriculture.

Recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M.) – 2025

Pastor Leroy Benjamin Sr. – Religion and Spiritual Leadership

Mr. Goldwin O. Caines – Public and Civic Service

Dr. Jerome Thomas – Agriculture

Mrs. Lydia Thompson-Claxton – Sports

Mr. William V. A. Hodge – Education and Academia

Ms. Lorozine Williams – Education and Academia

Mrs. Dorothy Clarke – Education and Academia

Mr. Franklyn Dorset – Law, Justice, and Sports

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

These honourees, through their vision, leadership, and commitment, have uplifted communities, shaped institutions, mentored generations, and advanced the cause of nation-building in meaningful ways. Their lives remind us that service to country is not measured in fleeting accolades but in the enduring impact left on people, institutions, and the collective progress of our beloved Federation.

An Inspiration for Generations

The stories of this year’s awardees inspire a new generation of Kittitians and Nevisians to rise to the challenge of service—whether through faith, education, agriculture, public service, or the pursuit of justice. Their contributions remind us that Independence is not only a celebration of sovereignty but also a call to serve selflessly, uplift others, and secure a brighter tomorrow for all.

On this 42nd Anniversary of Independence, we extend heartfelt congratulations to the Companions of the Star of Merit 2025. Your service is a beacon of excellence and a proud reminder of what it means to be true sons and daughters of St. Kitts and Nevis.

