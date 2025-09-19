Harmonites Hitters Congratulate Trevor “Marty” Huggins on Medal of Honour

On behalf of all Harmonites Hitters, we extend heartfelt congratulations to Trevor “Marty” Huggins on his well-deserved receipt of the Medal of Honour — a tribute befitting one of St. Kitts and Nevis’s greatest basketball icons.

Marty’s legacy is woven deep into the fabric of Leeward Islands basketball. Widely regarded as “the most prolific scorer in SKABA and LIBA history,” his name is synonymous with scoring excellence. Over a career spanning decades, Marty played every season as a beacon of consistency, leadership, and calm under pressure. From the 1980s through the 1990s, during LIBA, OECS, SKABA, and CBC competitions, his shooting — particularly his pure long-range form — became feared by opponents and beloved by fans.

Beyond piling up points, Marty’s impact was profound. As captain of the Rams Hitters, he led the club to numerous SKNABA League Championships. His performances earned him multiple MVP honours and all-star selections in regional tournaments. Yet even as he became a standard-bearer on the court, he never forgot to give back. He has hosted coaching clinics, nurturing younger players in both skills and discipline, and coached teams under the Hitters banner, helping to develop talent and inspire future generations.

Today’s Medal of Honour does more than acknowledge a remarkable playing career. It recognizes a man who has elevated basketball in our Federation, embodied true sportsmanship, and laid the foundations for what young players can aspire to become.

Harmonites Hitters celebrate you, Marty: your shot-making, your leadership, your mentorship, and your legacy shine brightly. May this award inspire you anew, and may your influence continue to ripple through every court where hoops rise high in St. Kitts and Nevis.