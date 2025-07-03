CONCEPT PROPOSAL: THE “SUGAR MAX EXPERIENCE”Promoting Sugar Mas Carnival, Culture & Artistes Across the Caribbean Carnival Diaspora



(Proposal for Hon. Samal Duggins, Shannon Hawley & the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee)

VISION

To strategically promote St. Kitts-Nevis’ Sugar Mas Carnival as a premier Caribbean cultural product through a high-impact touring showcase dubbed “The Sugar Max Experience” — a dynamic, immersive and electrifying celebration of our music, mas, and traditional folklore packaged for export to major Caribbean carnival diaspora events globally.

WHAT IS THE SUGAR MAX EXPERIENCE?

The Sugar Max Experience is a live, staged performance showcase — adaptable in 30-minute, 60-minute, or 90-minute formats — that encapsulates the best of Sugar Mas through:

Top Soca & Carnival Artistes: Mr. Mention, AkaiiUsweet, Rucas H.E., Smiley, Chubby, Mr. World.

Mr. Mention, AkaiiUsweet, Rucas H.E., Smiley, Chubby, Mr. World. Cultural Heritage Performers: Masquerades, Mocko Jumbies, Clowns, Bull, Drummers, Dancers.

Masquerades, Mocko Jumbies, Clowns, Bull, Drummers, Dancers. All-Star Carnival Band: A six-member band comprising elite musicians from various top local bands under the direction of a musical maestro.

A six-member band comprising elite musicians from various top local bands under the direction of a musical maestro. DJ & Host: DJ Tero and MC Sugar Bowl to keep energy high and transitions tight.

TARGETED CARNIVAL MARKETS IN THE DIASPORA

The Sugar Max Experience will tour the key diaspora carnivals where there is strong Caribbean and Kittitian-Nevisian presence:

United States: Brooklyn (Labor Day), Miami, Boston

Brooklyn (Labor Day), Miami, Boston United Kingdom: Notting Hill, Leeds

Notting Hill, Leeds Caribbean: Trinidad, Barbados (Crop Over), Antigua, Anguilla, USVI

PROGRAM ELEMENTS

1. Musical Showcase:

Performances of the latest and greatest Sugar Mas hits — high-energy sets, crowd engagement, jump & wave culture, and unique “Sugar Sound.”

2. Cultural Traditions on Display:

A colourful burst of our heritage — masquerades dancing through the crowd, stilt-walking mocko jumbies, dramatic clowns and bulls, with accompanying drumming and live folk chants.

3. Branded Carnival Promotion:

A dedicated segment within each show promoting:

Travel to St. Kitts for Sugar Mas

Upcoming events and fetes

Carnival costumes & troop features

Partnership opportunities for diaspora promoters and travel agents

OBJECTIVES

Promote Sugar Mas as a unique carnival brand rooted in rich heritage and modern creativity.

as a unique carnival brand rooted in rich heritage and modern creativity. Elevate and expose local artistes to international audiences, increasing bookings, streaming, and brand value.

to international audiences, increasing bookings, streaming, and brand value. Showcase cultural performers and integrate them into the modern carnival narrative.

and integrate them into the modern carnival narrative. Position St. Kitts-Nevis as a leader in creative economy export within the region.

CONTINGENT COMPOSITION (25 members)

Category Members Artistes 6 (Akaii, Mr. Mention, etc.) Cultural Performers 8 (Masquerades, Mocko Jumbies, Bull, etc.) All-Star Band 6 (incl. Musical Director) DJ + Host 2 (DJ Tero, Sugar Bowl) Creative Manager & Techs 3 (Manager, Sound Tech, Stagehand)

DELIVERY FORMATS

Festival Stage Integration: A 30- or 60-minute performance within a major event like Panorama, Soca Rumble, or Parade Night.

A 30- or 60-minute performance within a major event like Panorama, Soca Rumble, or Parade Night. Pop-Up Showcase: Standalone branded showcase event in partnership with diaspora promoters.

Standalone branded showcase event in partnership with diaspora promoters. Cultural Exhibition: Performances at city centers, embassies, universities or pre-carnival launch events.

FUNDING & SUPPORT

Primary Sponsor: St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee (Promotional Subvention)

St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee (Promotional Subvention) Partner Agencies: Ministry of Creative Economy, Ministry of Tourism, St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Ministry of Creative Economy, Ministry of Tourism, St. Kitts Tourism Authority Private Partners: Travel agencies, airlines, costume designers, rum & beverage brands.

WHY IT MATTERS

If our government can deploy 25-person contingents globally for meetings and diplomacy, then investing in our cultural diplomacy through a Sugar Max Experience is a logical step in building brand St. Kitts, exporting our talent, and fueling our creative economy. This will:

Build year-round excitement for Sugar Mas

Expand tourism interest and bookings

Create sustainable opportunities for creatives

Unite diaspora communities under the Sugar Mas brand

NEXT STEPS

Feasibility Planning: Identify 2–3 carnivals as initial pilot tour stops (e.g., Miami, Notting Hill, Antigua). Team Selection & Rehearsals: Select artistes, cultural performers, and musical director. Marketing Package: Develop branded visuals, teaser videos, press kit, and media strategy. Tour Coordination: Partner with promoters, diaspora groups, and embassies to secure stages and venues. Official Launch: Debut the Sugar Max Experience at Sugar Mas Media Launch 2025 with full preview.

CONCLUSION

The Sugar Max Experience is more than a performance — it’s a movement to take Sugar Mas to the world. It celebrates who we are, shares our story through sound and spectacle, and fuels the engine of our growing creative economy.

Let’s take our culture to the world.

Sugar Mas is not just a carnival. It’s an experience. It’s Sugar Max.