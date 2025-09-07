Counsellor Winston Hanley Concludes Four-Year Tour of Duty in Cuba

HAVANA, CUBA, September 6, 2025 – The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Havana has bid farewell to Counsellor Winston Hanley, marking the conclusion of his four-year tour of duty.

Mr. Hanley’s tenure has been described as a period of meaningful diplomacy and invaluable service. Throughout his posting, he played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations between St. Kitts and Nevis, Cuba, and other states accredited to the Federation.

The Embassy highlighted Mr. Hanley’s contribution to the consular section, where he was instrumental in supporting nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis studying or receiving medical treatment in Cuba, as well as descendants residing in the country. His work was also recognized for fostering bonds of friendship and cooperation with CARICOM counterparts and the wider diplomatic community.

“During his time at the Embassy, Mr. Hanley contributed significantly to the consular section by helping to forge strong relationships and by providing a support system for our students, patients and descendants. His professionalism, warmth and collaborative spirit resulted in lasting friendships with his colleagues and friends, especially from CARICOM,” the Embassy shared in a statement via its official Facebook page.

The Embassy extended its gratitude to Mr. Hanley for his dedication and commitment over the years, wishing him every success as he moves forward into a new chapter of his life.

Mr. Hanley’s departure leaves behind a legacy of service, marked by the strengthening of ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba, and by his personal devotion to the welfare of nationals abroad.