BLACK GOLD BENEATH THE CARIBBEAN: JAMAICA ON THE BRINK OF A 7 BILLION BARREL OIL BREAKTHROUGH

By Times Caribbean Feature Desk

A seismic shift—both geological and economic—may be unfolding beneath the waters off Jamaica’s southern coast. In what could become one of the most transformative energy discoveries in modern Caribbean history, United Oil & Gas Plc (AIM: UOG) has revealed compelling new data pointing to a potential multi-billion barrel petroleum system within the Walton-Morant Licence offshore Jamaica.

At the center of this emerging narrative is evidence suggesting up to 7 billion barrels of prospective oil resources—a figure that, if proven commercially viable, would position Jamaica among globally significant oil-producing nations.

THE SCIENCE: HARD DATA, NOT HYPE

The company’s latest Seabed Geochemical Exploration (SGE) survey, completed in 2026, represents a major step forward in exploration accuracy and confidence.

From 42 piston core samples, analysts identified thermogenic hydrocarbons, specifically C4 and C5 compounds such as butanes and pentanes. These were detected in seabed gas headspace data and are widely regarded as strong indicators of deep, heat-generated petroleum systems.

This distinction is critical. Unlike biogenic gas formed from recent organic processes, thermogenic hydrocarbons originate deep underground under intense heat and pressure—conditions typically associated with significant oil accumulations.

This is not superficial data. It is a signal from a functioning petroleum system at depth.

A SYSTEM ALREADY IN MOTION

The findings are reinforced by a convergence of multiple independent indicators pointing to an active petroleum system in and around the licence area:

Satellite-detected oil slick anomalies

Documented onshore and offshore oil seeps

Hydrocarbon data from existing wells

Surface outcrops consistent with oil-prone geology

These elements are now being integrated with advanced exploration technologies, including 3D seismic imaging and multibeam echosounder seabed mapping. The 2026 SGE survey is the first to combine these datasets in a fully optimized manner, delivering a more refined and reliable subsurface interpretation.

Taken together, the data strongly support the presence of an active petroleum system offshore Jamaica.

THE 7 BILLION BARREL QUESTION

The estimated 7 billion barrels represent prospective resources, not yet proven reserves. However, this stage is often where major discoveries begin to take shape.

Comparable exploration campaigns, including those that led to Guyana’s emergence as a global oil powerhouse, began with similar early-stage indicators. Confirmation ultimately depends on drilling, but the current dataset significantly elevates confidence in the basin’s potential.

United Oil & Gas CEO Brian Larkin noted that the results enhance understanding of the licence and provide a critical input as the company advances toward a drilling decision. He further emphasized that the licence is considered world-class in scale, with multi-billion barrel potential.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR JAMAICA AND THE REGION

If even a portion of this resource proves commercially recoverable, the implications would be far-reaching.

For Jamaica, it could mean a pathway to energy security, substantial economic expansion, increased foreign investment, and job creation across multiple sectors. It would also elevate the country’s strategic importance in global energy markets.

For the wider Caribbean, it signals the possible emergence of a new energy frontier. Reduced reliance on imported fuels, stronger regional energy cooperation, and increased investor interest in Caribbean basins could follow.

THE REALITY CHECK: FROM DISCOVERY TO PRODUCTION

Despite the promising data, several critical steps remain before any production scenario becomes reality:

Exploratory drilling to confirm the presence and flow of hydrocarbons

Reservoir evaluation and testing

Development planning and infrastructure investment

Environmental assessments and regulatory approvals

This process can take years. However, the identification of a working petroleum system significantly reduces exploration risk and marks a crucial milestone.

STRATEGIC NEXT MOVES

United Oil & Gas has indicated that it will integrate the SGE results into its geological models and risk assessments while continuing technical evaluations. The company is also progressing farm-out discussions, which typically involve bringing in larger industry partners to fund drilling operations.

This approach reflects growing confidence in both the geological data and the commercial potential of the licence.

A DEFINING MOMENT

For decades, Jamaica’s offshore basin has been viewed as promising but unproven. That narrative is now shifting. With thermogenic hydrocarbons confirmed, multiple datasets aligned, and billions of barrels identified as prospective resources, the conversation is moving from speculation to serious opportunity.

The next phase—drilling—will be decisive.

FINAL WORD

The Caribbean has already witnessed how oil discoveries can transform national economies, most notably in Guyana. Jamaica may now be approaching a similar inflection point.

If drilling validates the current data, this could become the most significant economic development in Jamaica’s history and a pivotal moment for the region’s energy future.