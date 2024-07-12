Claudine Saunders Earns Master’s Degree in Educational Studies

On May 12, 2024, Claudine Saunders celebrated a significant milestone in her academic journey by graduating with a Master’s in Educational Studies, concentrating on language and culture, from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. Although she could not attend the ceremony in person, Saunders shared her joy and gratitude in a heartfelt social media post.

“Although I was not able to attend the ceremony in person and walk across the stage, I watched it online with a heart full of gratitude and joy. On May 12th,2024, I proudly witnessed the culmination of my hard work as I received my Masters in Educational Studies with a concentration in language and culture from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. This achievement represents a significant milestone in my life, one that I could not have reached without the unwavering support and love of those closest to me,” Saunders wrote.

She expressed profound gratitude to God, attributing her strength and perseverance to divine guidance. Saunders also paid tribute to her parents, Donley Saunders and the late Angele Arrondelle-Saunders, highlighting their enduring influence on her life and success. She acknowledged her sister Nadia Saunders and niece Natoinia Saunders for their constant encouragement and support.

Saunders extended her thanks to her extensive network of family and friends, naming many individuals who played a crucial role in her journey. From offering a listening ear to providing academic assistance, their support was instrumental in her achievement. Special mentions included cousins Roosevelt, Jovil, and Leona for their motivational words and Caribbean online classmates Oselyn, Monique, and Rose for their encouragement.

She also recognized several professors from Western Illinois University who significantly impacted her academic path, including Dr. Paciotto, Delaney Barmann, Dr. Manfield, Dr. E. Greenwood, and C. Gonzalez.

“This momentous achievement is not just mine; it belongs to all of you who have supported, encouraged, and believed in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being a part of this incredible journey,” Saunders concluded.

Claudine Saunders’ accomplishment serves as an inspiring testament to dedication, resilience, and the power of community support. Her journey reflects the importance of education and the profound impact of a supportive network.