WILKIN-ARMBRISTER EXPANDS GLOBAL DIPLOMACY EXPERTISE

Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister, renowned Cultural Ambassador, former diplomat, and advocate for women’s empowerment, has successfully completed training in Cultural Intelligence, Global Business Mindset, and enhanced Soft Diplomacy skills with Protocol Today Academy. She is now Protocol Today Academy’s UK representative.

Wilkin-Armbrister, the 2023 Embassy Consular Awards Consular of the Year for the Caribbean, expressed her pride in her recent achievements, stating, “I am really proud to be expanding my skillset. Completed training in Cultural Intelligence, Global Business Mindset and enhanced Soft Diplomacy skills with Protocol Today Academy – The Hague in the Netherlands.”

The Protocol Today Academy made a celebratory post regarding her achievement, “We excitedly welcome Protocol Today Academy’s UK representative, Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister, as a licensed practitioner.”

Protocol Today is a company dedicated to connecting values, cultures, organizations, individuals, and societies worldwide. They are open to representatives from various countries, expanding their global network of cultural and diplomatic experts.

In addition to her new role, Wilkin-Armbrister was also honored as the 2022 Embassy Magazine Education Attaché of the Year awardee. Her educational background includes a Professional Certificate in Cultural Diplomacy from the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs (2019) and a Master of Science in Contemporary Diplomacy from the University of Malta (2017-2019).

Wilkin-Armbrister’s extensive experience and continuous pursuit of knowledge solidify her position as a leading figure in cultural diplomacy and international relations.

