Civil Rights Giant Falls: Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies at 84, Leaving a Towering Legacy of Struggle and Hope

February 17, 2026 — Times Caribbean

The world is mourning the passing of , the towering civil rights icon, political activist, and two-time U.S. presidential candidate, whose family announced his death at the age of 84.

For more than six decades, Reverend Jackson stood at the epicenter of America’s struggle for racial justice, economic equality, and political inclusion — a relentless voice for the marginalized and dispossessed.

From the Civil Rights Frontlines to the National Stage

Jackson first rose to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s as a close associate of . Following Dr. King’s assassination in 1968, Jackson emerged as one of the most visible heirs to the movement’s moral and political mission.

He later founded the , an organization dedicated to social justice, economic empowerment, and equal opportunity — work that would define much of his life’s mission.

Breaking Barriers in Presidential Politics

In 1984 and again in 1988, Jackson mounted historic campaigns for the presidency of the United States, becoming one of the first African American candidates to mount a viable bid for the White House. His 1988 campaign, in particular, reshaped American politics by building a “Rainbow Coalition” of minorities, working-class voters, farmers, and progressives.

Though he did not secure the nomination, his candidacies shattered political ceilings and paved the way for future leaders, including , who would later make history as the first African American President of the United States.

A Global Voice for Justice

Reverend Jackson’s influence extended far beyond American borders. He engaged in diplomatic missions, advocated for sanctions against apartheid South Africa, championed Caribbean and African causes, and often served as an informal envoy in international crises.

His voice resonated strongly across the Caribbean, where struggles against colonialism, inequality, and systemic injustice mirrored many of the battles he fought in the United States.

A Legacy Etched in History

In later years, Jackson faced health challenges, including a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, yet he remained a symbol of resilience and moral conviction.

His life was marked by controversy at times — as is often the case with leaders who operate in the heat of political and social transformation — but few dispute his impact. He was a bridge between eras: from the marches of Selma to the modern movements for racial justice.

As tributes pour in from global leaders, activists, clergy, and ordinary citizens, one truth remains undeniable: Reverend Jesse Jackson helped change the political and moral landscape of America — and influenced justice movements worldwide.

His passing closes a historic chapter in the global fight for civil rights, but his legacy of courage, coalition-building, and uncompromising advocacy will endure for generations.

Rest in power, Reverend Jesse Jackson.