$27 MILLION “GIFT” TO PROFITABLE HOTEL SPARKS OUTRAGE — DR. MCCARTA BROWNE CALLS IT “ACID RAIN ECONOMICS”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A political firestorm is erupting after outspoken commentator Dr. Mccarta Browne blasted the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis over what he describes as an unconscionable $27 million interest-free loan to a hotel reportedly earning $10 million annually in profits.

In a scathing public rebuke aimed squarely at Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Dr. Browne did not mince words.

“A hotel making $10 million in annual profits, given $27 million in interest-free loans, duty-free concessions, and 700 CBI units to sell — this is not sweet rain, Drew. This is acid rain falling on the people,” Browne declared.

PROFITABLE — YET PROPPED UP?

At the heart of the controversy is the allegation that a financially thriving foreign-owned hotel received:

$27 million interest-free government loan

Extensive duty-free concessions

700 Citizenship by Investment (CBI) units for sale

Critics argue that these incentives represent a massive transfer of public opportunity into private hands — while ordinary citizens face economic strain, rising costs of living, and uncertainty about retirement security.

Dr. Browne drew a sharp contrast:

“The government is propping up big business while sending your people home at 55. You campaigned against this model. You promised change — not an exchange.”

CBI: DEVELOPMENT TOOL OR CORPORATE PIPELINE?

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has long been a pillar of St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy. But Browne’s remarks reopen a volatile debate: Who truly benefits?

He warned that foreign developers continue to leverage CBI allocations to generate millions, while local citizens struggle with job insecurity and stagnant wages.

“Stop giving your people crumbs while foreign companies eat away at our economy. The notion that they are job creators is fake — it’s modern-day slavery wrapped in gift paper.”

His reference to “Destiny in Nevis” — widely interpreted as a warning about large-scale CBI-backed developments — suggests fears that history may repeat itself on an even larger scale in St. Kitts.

ECONOMIC STRATEGY OR POLITICAL LIABILITY?

Supporters of the administration argue that large-scale hotel developments stimulate tourism, create employment, and generate foreign exchange. However, Browne and other critics contend that when already-profitable entities receive massive interest-free loans, the optics — and the ethics — become deeply troubling.

Is this strategic economic partnership?

Or corporate favoritism at public expense?

As pressure mounts, the Drew administration now faces hard questions:

Why extend interest-free financing to a hotel reportedly generating substantial profits?

How many CBI units have been allocated — and at what long-term cost?

What measurable benefits will accrue to the average Kittitian and Nevisian?

In a climate of rising public scrutiny, Dr. Browne’s “acid rain” metaphor may resonate far beyond political circles.

One thing is clear:

The debate over who truly benefits from St. Kitts and Nevis’ development model is far from over — and it is getting louder by the day.