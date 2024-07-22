Celebrating the Remarkable Michelle “Sister Sensia” Stokes!

Happy Birthday to the incredible Michelle “Sister Sensia” Stokes! A beacon of light in St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean, her captivating presence on the airwaves and DJ skills have earned her a devoted following. Adored by all, she continues to inspire and shape the world of sound and music. Sister Sensia remains the most influential woman personality in the local media, and her prowess as a DJ and Selector has made her one of the most sought-after performers in the Caribbean. With a huge online and offline following, she is easily one of the most influential women in the federation.

Ms. Michelle Stokes, “Sweet Sister Sensia,” was a 2018 and 2024 International Women’s Day award recipient for her contributions to Media and Entertainment. A pioneer in deejaying, music, and entertainment, Ms. Stokes has broken barriers and enriched the cultural landscape with her artistic contributions. Born on July 22nd on the small island of St. Kitts, Michelle is the only girl among nine siblings shared between her parents, Pamella Noland and the famous calypsonian and drummer, Mick Stokes.

Sister Sensia’s journey in music began at Sugar City Rock, and she has since become a top female DJ throughout the Eastern Caribbean region. Her enchanting voice, engaging personality, and unmatched talent for mixing tracks have made her a musical ambassador for her country. Here’s to celebrating a woman who continues to make a difference in the world through music! Happy Birthday, Sweet Sister Sensia!