Nevisian Sharmyn Powell Recognized as One of the 10 Most Inspiring Leaders in Risk Management for 2024 by Insight Success Magazine

Sharmyn Powell, a distinguished Nevisian professional, has been honored as one of the “10 Most Inspiring Leaders in Risk Management” in 2024 by the globally respected *Insight Success* magazine, a publication with roots in both India and the United States. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the field of risk management, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the industry.Currently on assignment in Switzerland at the prestigious Bank for International Settlements—the mecca of global banking—Sharmyn Powell serves as the Chief Risk Officer for the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). Her journey to the top echelons of risk management is a story of dedication, strategic brilliance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.Since her appointment as Chief Risk Officer in 2016, Sharmyn has revolutionized the ECCB’s approach to risk management. She led the development and implementation of an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework, transforming the bank’s operations and establishing a culture of risk awareness across the organization. Her leadership has not only fortified the ECCB’s internal processes but also positioned the bank as a leader in financial innovation, particularly with the successful launch of the DCash Pilot, a groundbreaking digital currency initiative.Sharmyn’s influence extends far beyond the Caribbean, as her work has garnered international recognition and respect. Her strategic vision and expertise in navigating the complexities of financial technology and risk management have made her a sought-after leader in the global banking community.In an interview with *Insight Success*, Sharmyn reflected on her journey, crediting her analytical background as a chartered accountant and the encouragement from key mentors for shaping her career. She emphasized that risk management is not just about mitigating threats but also about seizing opportunities—a philosophy that has guided her throughout her illustrious career.Sharmyn Powell’s recognition by *Insight Success* as one of the most inspiring leaders in risk management is a proud moment for Nevis and the entire Caribbean. Her achievements continue to inspire future generations of professionals in the region and beyond.