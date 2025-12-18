U.S. EMBASSY OFFICIALS MEETS WITH MEDIA ASSOCIATION OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Recently, the executive of the Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis (MASKN) held a productive engagement with Mr. Robert Adelson Jr., Public Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS. Also representing the Embassy was Mr. Kwayne Sanchez, Strategic Communications Specialist. The meeting was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The Association’s delegation included President Andre Huie, First Vice President Glen Bart, and Second Vice President Jermine Abel. The meeting centered on the current state of the media landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis, examining ongoing challenges, opportunities for growth, and the work of the Association in advancing professionalism within the media fraternity. Discussions also explored potential avenues for collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, particularly in areas of training, capacity building and professional development—key pillars that can strengthen the skills of local media practitioners. President Huie described the meeting as timely and constructive, noting its importance to the future of media development in the Federation. “This conversation signals meaningful possibilities for training and support that will empower our media workers and enhance the overall standard of journalism in St. Kitts and Nevis.” MASKN and the U.S. Embassy expressed a shared commitment to ongoing dialogue and future partnerships aimed at building a more vibrant, resilient, and forward-looking media sector in the Federation. -END-

Caption: From left: MASKN 1st Vice President Glen Bart, President Andre Huie, Robert Adelson Jr., Public Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS and 2nd Vice President Jermine Abel.